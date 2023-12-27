Saved Articles

Ola Electric S1 Pro vs Simple Energy Dot One

In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Pro or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

S1 Pro
Ola Electric S1 Pro
Gen 1
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
58 Nm-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
5.5 kw4500 W
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
8500 W8500
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP67IP67
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,7581,08,044
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,99999,999
RTO
00
Insurance
8,7598,045
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1972,322

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    Ola Electric is all set to roll out 4 lakh scooters from its facility. The EV maker currently leads the electric two-wheeler segment in India.
    Ola Electric gears up for major milestone of producing four lakh electric scooters in two years
    22 Dec 2023
    The discounts and benefits are available on limited stocks up till December 31, 2023
    Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 e-scooter gets year-end offers of up to 31,000
    17 Dec 2023
