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HomeCompare BikesS1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 pro [2023-2025] Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandOla ElectricRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Range195 km/charge-
Mileage-38.23 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 18 Minutes-

Filters
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left Side View
Front Right View
Right Side View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm200 mm
Length
1859 mm2160 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1455 mm
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm795 mm
Width
712 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6 sec-
Range
197 km450 km
Max Speed
120 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
10.8 kW24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
58 Nm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Continious Power
5.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Mid Drive IPMChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal-
Rear Suspension
Mono shockMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
Twin telescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Riding Modes
Hyper, Sport, Normal & Eco-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Party Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE ConnectivityIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
7 inch Touch Screen-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 18 Minutes-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,6812,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9992,06,394
RTO
017,012
Insurance
5,68220,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5615,235

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