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HomeCompare BikesS1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Meteor 350

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 pro [2023-2025] Meteor 350
BrandOla ElectricRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Range195 km/charge-
Mileage-41.88 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 18 Minutes-

Filters
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1859 mm2140 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1400 mm
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg191 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm765 mm
Width
712 mm845 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6 sec-
Range
197 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
10.8 kW20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
58 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Continious Power
5.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Mid Drive IPMChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal-
Rear Suspension
Mono shockTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Twin telescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Features
Riding Modes
Hyper, Sport, Normal & Eco-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
YesYes
Additional Features
Party Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE ConnectivityLubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch Touch ScreenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 18 Minutes-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,6812,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,95,762
RTO
016,191
Insurance
5,68210,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5614,790

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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