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HomeCompare BikesS1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 pro [2023-2025] Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandOla ElectricRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range195 km/charge-
Mileage-41.55 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 18 Minutes-

Filters
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Front Right View
Right Side View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1859 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1390 mm
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm805 mm
Width
712 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6 sec-
Range
197 km455 km
Max Speed
120 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
10.8 kW20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
58 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Continious Power
5.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Mid Drive IPMChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metalTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Rear Suspension
Mono shockTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Twin telescopicTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Hyper, Sport, Normal & Eco-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Party Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE ConnectivityAir Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
7 inch Touch ScreenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 18 Minutes-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,6812,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,93,080
RTO
015,946
Insurance
5,68210,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5614,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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