In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 Pro [2023-2025] up to 195 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 pro [2023-2025]
|Rv400
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|195 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5 Hours 18 Minutes
|3 Hours 30 Minutes