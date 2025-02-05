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HomeCompare BikesS1 Pro [2023-2025] vs RV400

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 Pro [2023-2025] up to 195 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 pro [2023-2025] Rv400
BrandOla ElectricRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range195 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Charging Time5 Hours 18 Minutes3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm215 mm
Length
1859 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1350 mm
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1112 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm814 mm
Width
712 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6 sec-
Range
197 km150 km
Max Speed
120 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
10.8 kW-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
58 Nm170 Nm
Continious Power
5.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
5 kW3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Mid Drive IPMBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metalLightweight Single cradle Frame
Rear Suspension
Mono shockMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Twin telescopicUpside Down Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Hyper, Sport, Normal & EcoEco, Normal and Sport
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Party Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE ConnectivityAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Geo Fencing
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch Touch ScreenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 18 Minutes3 Hours 30 Minutes
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,6811,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
5,6825,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5613,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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