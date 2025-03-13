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Ola Electric S1 Air vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
S1 Air vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 air Yzf r15 v3
BrandOla ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Air Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1859 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg142 kg
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm815 mm
Width
712 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
8500 W18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
58 Nm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
TubularDeltabox
Rear Suspension
Twin SuspensionMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE ConnectivityAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,0711,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
4,07210,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0213,919
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

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