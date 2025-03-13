In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
S1 Air vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 air
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 89,999
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|151 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-