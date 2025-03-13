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HomeCompare BikesS1 Air vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Ola Electric S1 Air vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
S1 Air vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 air Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandOla ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Air Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1859 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg141 kg
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm810 mm
Width
712 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s-
Range
151 km480 km
Max Speed
90 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
8500 W18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
58 Nm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
Tubular-
Rear Suspension
Twin SuspensionLinked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 LNo
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE ConnectivityY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,0711,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,69,550
RTO
015,024
Insurance
4,07213,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0214,254
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

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