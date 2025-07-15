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Ola Electric S1 Air vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
S1 Air vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 air Fz-x
BrandOla ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Air Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1859 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg139 kg
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm810 mm
Width
712 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
8500 W12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
58 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular-
Rear Suspension
Twin Suspension7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE ConnectivityYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,0711,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,19,194
RTO
011,036
Insurance
4,0729,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0212,996
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs FZS-FI V3
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs Ronin

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
Ola Electric is offering discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,750 on its electric scooters.
Range Barse discount by Ola Electric, up to 26,750 off on S1 Air and S1 X+ models
13 Mar 2025
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
14 Jul 2025
The Ola Electric lineup now comprises only three models - S1 Air and S1 Pro and S1 X
Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air get this special offer till 15th April. Check details
10 Apr 2024
Scooters from Ola Electric continue to get a price cut.
Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ to be offered with discounts till March end
2 Mar 2024
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
8 Feb 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
28 Dec 2022
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
Ola Roadster, Roadster X electric motorcycles launched: Price, range, battery explained
10 Feb 2025
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
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