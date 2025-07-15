In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
S1 Air vs FZ-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 air
|Fz-x
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 89,999
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|151 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-