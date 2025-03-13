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Ola Electric S1 Air vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
S1 Air vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 air Fzs-fi v3
BrandOla ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1859 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg135 kg
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm790 mm
Width
712 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
8500 W12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
58 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular-
Rear Suspension
Twin Suspension-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE ConnectivityMuffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,0711,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,12,693
RTO
09,015
Insurance
4,0726,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0212,759
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

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