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Ola Electric S1 Air vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
S1 Air vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 air Fzs 25
BrandOla ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Air Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1859 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg154 kg
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm795 mm
Width
712 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Scooter Speed
high
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s
Range
151 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
8500 W20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
58 Nm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
TubularDiamond
Rear Suspension
Twin Suspension7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE Connectivity-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,0711,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,07210,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0213,546
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

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