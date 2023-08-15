Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Torque
|58 Nm
|58 Nm
|Continious Power
|4.5 kw
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Reverse Assist
|Yes
|-
|Motor Power
|6000 W
|3000 W
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|-
|Water Proof Rating
|IP67
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,24,412
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,19,999
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹0
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹4,413
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,674
|₹2,739