In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
S1 Air vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 air
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 89,999
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Range
|151 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-