In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
S1 Air vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 air
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 89,999
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|151 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-