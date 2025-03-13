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Ola Electric S1 Air vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
S1 Air vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 air Elegante 150
BrandOla ElectricVespa
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Air Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
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Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1859 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm770 mm
Width
712 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s
Range
151 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
8500 W10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Max Torque
58 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
6000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
TubularMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Rear Suspension
Twin SuspensionDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE ConnectivityAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,0711,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
4,0727,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0213,361
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

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