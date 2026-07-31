In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
S1 Air vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 air
|Raider
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 89,999
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|151 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-