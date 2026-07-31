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Ola Electric S1 Air vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
S1 Air vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 air Raider
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 89,999₹ 82,860
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Air Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1859 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg123 kg
Additional Storage
34 LYes
Height
1160 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm780 mm
Width
712 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
8500 W11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
58 Nm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
TubularSingle cradle tubular frame
Rear Suspension
Twin SuspensionMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3 kWhMF battery, 12V 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Hub Motor
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 LYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE ConnectivityintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,07195,526
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99982,860
RTO
06,560
Insurance
4,0726,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0212,053
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Ola Electric is offering discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,750 on its electric scooters.
Range Barse discount by Ola Electric, up to 26,750 off on S1 Air and S1 X+ models
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The Ola Electric lineup now comprises only three models - S1 Air and S1 Pro and S1 X
Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air get this special offer till 15th April. Check details
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Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
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Scooters from Ola Electric continue to get a price cut.
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2 Mar 2024
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