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HomeCompare BikesS1 Air vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Ola Electric S1 Air vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
S1 Air vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 air Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Air Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1859 mm2050 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg152 kg
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm800 mm
Width
712 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
8500 W20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
58 Nm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
TubularDouble Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Rear Suspension
Twin SuspensionMono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE ConnectivityBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,0711,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,46,820
RTO
011,745
Insurance
4,07211,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0213,648
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

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