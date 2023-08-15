Saved Articles

Ola Electric S1 Air vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Air or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis

S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Drum
₹1.04 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
58 Nm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
6000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4121,24,743
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9991,07,315
RTO
08,585
Insurance
4,4138,843
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,681

