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Ola Electric S1 Air vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
S1 Air vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 air Apache rtr 160
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Air Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1859 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg137 kg
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm790 mm
Width
712 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
8500 W16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
58 Nm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular-
Rear Suspension
Twin SuspensionMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic forks
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE Connectivity(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,0711,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,12,190
RTO
08,975
Insurance
4,07211,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0212,850
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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