In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
S1 Air vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 air
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 89,999
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|151 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-