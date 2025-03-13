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HomeCompare BikesS1 Air vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Ola Electric S1 Air vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
S1 Air vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 air Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandOla ElectricSuzuki
Price₹ 89,999₹ 88,376
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Air Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Footspace View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1859 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg110 kg
Additional Storage
34 L21.5 L
Height
1160 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm780 mm
Width
712 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
8500 W8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
58 Nm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
6000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular-
Rear Suspension
Twin SuspensionSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L21.5 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE Connectivity-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,0711,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99988,376
RTO
010,485
Insurance
4,0726,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0212,264
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

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