In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Air or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at 86,700 (ex-showroom price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 6000 W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. S1 Air has a range of up to 101 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.