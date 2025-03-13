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HomeCompare BikesS1 Air vs Hunter 350

Ola Electric S1 Air vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
S1 Air vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 air Hunter 350
BrandOla ElectricRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Air Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1859 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg181 kg
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm790 mm
Width
712 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
8500 W20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
58 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular-
Rear Suspension
Twin SuspensionTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE ConnectivityTripper
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,0711,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,37,640
RTO
011,541
Insurance
4,07210,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0213,429
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

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