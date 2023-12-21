In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Air or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Air or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Air engine makes power and torque 6000 W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. S1 Air has a range of up to 101 km/charge. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less