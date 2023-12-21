Saved Articles

Ola Electric S1 Air vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Air or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
58 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
6000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4121,99,055
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9991,73,562
RTO
013,884
Insurance
4,41311,609
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6744,278

