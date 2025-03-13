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Ola Electric S1 Air vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 Air up to 151 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
S1 Air vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 air Rv400
BrandOla ElectricRevolt Motors
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Air Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Length
1859 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg108 kg
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm814 mm
Width
712 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s-
Range
151 km150 km
Max Speed
90 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
8500 W-
Max Torque
58 Nm170 Nm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
6000 W3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Chassis
TubularLightweight Single cradle Frame
Rear Suspension
Twin SuspensionMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkUpside Down Forks
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Capacity
3 kWh3.24 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
OTA Battery Updates
YesYes
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
NoYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Hub Motor
YesNo
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE ConnectivityAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Geo Fencing
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,0711,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0725,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0213,132
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ola Electric is offering discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,750 on its electric scooters.
Range Barse discount by Ola Electric, up to 26,750 off on S1 Air and S1 X+ models
13 Mar 2025
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The Ola Electric lineup now comprises only three models - S1 Air and S1 Pro and S1 X
Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air get this special offer till 15th April. Check details
10 Apr 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
Scooters from Ola Electric continue to get a price cut.
Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ to be offered with discounts till March end
2 Mar 2024
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