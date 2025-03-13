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Ola Electric S1 Air vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of S1 Air up to 151 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
S1 Air vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 air Revolt rv300
BrandOla ElectricRevolt Motors
Price₹ 89,999₹ 94,999
Range151 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Air Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
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Specification
Length
1859 mm-
Ground Clearance
165 mm225 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg101 kg
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm-
Saddle Height
792 mm826 mm
Width
712 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Scooter Speed
high
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s
Range
151 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
8500 W-
Max Torque
58 Nm-
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6000 W1500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
TubularLightweight Single cradle Frame
Rear Suspension
Twin SuspensionAdjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkUpside Down Forks
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE ConnectivityRiding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,07194,999
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99994,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0212,041
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

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