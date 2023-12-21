Saved Articles

Ola Electric S1 Air vs Prevail Electric Finesse

In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Air or Prevail Electric Finesse choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Finesse
Prevail Electric Finesse
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
58 Nm
Continious Power
4.5 kw
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
6000 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,41299,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,99999,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,149

