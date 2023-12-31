Saved Articles

Ola Electric S1 Air vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2024 Ola Electric S1 Air or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
58 Nm-
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
6000 W1000 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4121,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9991,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4134,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,892

