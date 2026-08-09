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Okinawa Ridge vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 Okinawa Ridge or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 70,096 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Ridge vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ridge Urban club 125
BrandOkinawaVespa
Price₹ 70,096₹ 91,259
Range84 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2-3 Hours-

Filters
Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
Plus
₹70,096*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okinawa Ridge Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1740 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Height
680 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
17 L-
Saddle Height
735 mm770 mm
Width
1075 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
84 km
Max Speed
45 kmph
Continious Power
800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1700 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technologyDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
E-ABS, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, Find My Scooter Function, ICAT/ARAI ApprovedAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
17 L-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.7 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,8131,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
70,09694,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
3,7176,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5862,339

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