In 2026 Okinawa Ridge or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 70,096 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ridge up to 84 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Ridge vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ridge
|Ego li
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 70,096
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|84 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.7 kWh
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|2-3 Hours
|3-4 Hours