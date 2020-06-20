Saved Articles

Okinawa Ridge vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Okinawa Ridge or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
Plus
₹61,791*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start Only-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Motor Power
1700 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Range
84 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,79157,877
Ex-Showroom Price
61,79157,877
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3281,244

