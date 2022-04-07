|Battery Warranty
|3 Years
|Continuous Power
|800 W
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|Motor Warranty
|3 Years or 30000 km
|Motor Power
|1700 W
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Range
|84 km/charge
|Max Speed
|45 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹61,791
|₹79,074
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹61,791
|₹65,497
|RTO
|₹0
|₹5,806
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,322
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,449
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,328
|₹1,699
