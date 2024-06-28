HT Auto

Okinawa Ridge vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2024 Okinawa Ridge or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 61,791 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ridge up to 84 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours.
Ridge vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ridge Rafiki
BrandOkinawaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 61,791₹ 69,999
Range84 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
Plus
₹61,791*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Motor Power
1700 W250 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Range
84 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1740 mm1700 mm
Height
680 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
735 mm-
Width
1075 mm-
Underseat storage
17 L-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
-
Odometer
Digital-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
EBS
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Immobilization, Trips, Secure Parking, Tracking & Monitoring, Battery Info, Speed, Alerts and Driver Score, ICAT/ARAI Approved-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.75 KWH48 V/30 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,79173,600
Ex-Showroom Price
61,79169,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3281,581

