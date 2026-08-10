In 2026 Okinawa Ridge or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 70,096 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ridge up to 84 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Ridge vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ridge
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 70,096
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|84 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.7 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|2-3 Hours
|6-7 Hours