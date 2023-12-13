HT Auto

Okinawa Ridge vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Okinawa Ridge or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 61,791 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ridge up to 84 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours.
Ridge vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ridge Zepop
BrandOkinawaRowwet
Price₹ 61,791₹ 61,770
Range84 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

Filters
Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
Plus
₹61,791*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Motor Power
1700 W2 kW
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Range
84 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1740 mm-
Height
680 mm-
Saddle Height
735 mm-
Width
1075 mm-
Underseat storage
17 L-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
EBS
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Immobilization, Trips, Secure Parking, Tracking & Monitoring, Battery Info, Speed, Alerts and Driver Score, ICAT/ARAI Approved-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.75 KWH72 V/28 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ionlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,79165,338
Ex-Showroom Price
61,79161,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3281,404

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
    13 Dec 2023
    Okinawa's Eco App will be available on both iOS and Android platforms.
    Okinawa launches 'Eco App' for its connected scooters range
    30 Sept 2020
    As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
    Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
    19 Oct 2023
    File photo of a 2021 Honda Ridgeline.
    Honda does U-turn, bets big on trucks and SUVs to expand in this market
    10 Oct 2020
    The Centre investigated 13 manufacturers, out of which six were found to be violating the FAME-II norms. The list included the likes of Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Benling India Energy and Technology, AMO Mobility, Greaves Electric Mobility and Revolt Motors.
    Why Hero Electric, Okinawa could be blacklisted from govt's future EV schemes
    24 May 2024
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
    23 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     