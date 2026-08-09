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Okinawa R30 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2026 Okinawa R30 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa R30 Price starts at Rs. 61,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the R30 in 5 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. R30 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
R30 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R30 Scooty pep plus
BrandOkinawaTVS
Price₹ 61,998₹ 65,514
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
R30
Okinawa R30
STD
₹61,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okinawa R30 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1725 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm135 mm
Height
1080 mm-
Saddle Height
735 mm-
Width
695 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
E-ABS-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 – 10,Rear :- 3.00 – 10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph66 kmph
Continuous Power
250 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technologyCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
One Push start button, Auto Handle lock function, Auto Motor lock function, Pillion Footrest open and close, Hazard Function, Detachable battery with battery lock function, Lithium Battery with safety valve, Seat open with remote, Scooter power off and Handle lock function, Hooter, Scooter Power switch-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,46976,694
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99865,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
3,4715,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,648

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