In 2026 Okinawa R30 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa R30 Price starts at Rs. 61,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the R30 in 5 colours. R30 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
R30 vs Avenis Comparison