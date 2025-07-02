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Okinawa PraisePro vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Okinawa PraisePro or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 84,443 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. PraisePro has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
PraisePro vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Praisepro Rayzr 125
BrandOkinawaYamaha
Price₹ 84,443₹ 74,960
Range81 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2-3 Hours-

Filters
PraisePro
Okinawa PraisePro
STD
₹84,443*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okinawa PraisePro Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1970 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm145 mm
Height
1165 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm785 mm
Width
745 mm685 mm
ABS
E-ABS-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
81 km-
Max Speed
56 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
2.5 kW8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Stylish GraphicsYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technologyUnit Swing
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.08 kWh12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
7 L21 L
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Road Side AssistanceSmart Motor Generator System
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,27986,928
Ex-Showroom Price
84,44374,960
RTO
05,996
Insurance
3,8365,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8971,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 1: Vida VX2 launched, Ather Rizta gets new variant, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi hybrid price slashed & more…
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Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
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