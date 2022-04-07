|Battery Warranty
|3 Years
|-
|Continuous Power
|1000 W
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|BLDC
|Motor Warranty
|3 Years or 30000 km
|-
|Motor Power
|2500 W
|3000 W
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|-
|Range
|88 km/charge
|100-150 km/charge
|Max Speed
|58 kmph
|50 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹76,848
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹76,848
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹0
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,651
|₹2,739