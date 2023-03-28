In 2026 Okinawa PraisePro or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 84,443 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. PraisePro has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
PraisePro vs Notte125 Comparison