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Okinawa PraisePro vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Okinawa PraisePro or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 84,443 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. PraisePro has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
PraisePro vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Praisepro Lx 125
BrandOkinawaVespa
Price₹ 84,443₹ 93,470
Range81 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2-3 Hours-

Filters
PraisePro
Okinawa PraisePro
STD
₹84,443*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okinawa PraisePro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1970 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm155 mm
Height
1165 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
745 mm690 mm
ABS
E-ABS-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
81 km
Max Speed
56 kmph
Max Power
2.5 kW9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Stylish Graphics-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technologyDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.08 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
7 L-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Road Side AssistanceAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,2791,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
84,44396,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
3,8366,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8972,382

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