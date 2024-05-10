In 2024 Okinawa PraisePro or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 76,848 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. PraisePro has a range of up to 88 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. PraisePro vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Praisepro Sport Brand Okinawa TVS Price ₹ 76,848 ₹ 59,431 Range 88 km/charge - Mileage - 70.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - - Read Less