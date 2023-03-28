HT Auto
Okinawa PraisePro vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Okinawa PraisePro or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 76,848 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of PraisePro up to 88 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.
PraisePro vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Praisepro Tz 3.3
BrandOkinawaTunwal
Price₹ 76,848₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range88 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

PraisePro
Okinawa PraisePro
STD
₹76,848*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Motor Power
2500 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
88 km/charge-
Max Speed
58 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1970 mm-
Height
1165 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
745 mm-
Underseat storage
7 L-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Stylish Graphics-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Road Side Assistance-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.0 kWh2.4 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,8481,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
76,8481,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6512,471

