In 2024 Okinawa PraisePro or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 76,848 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of PraisePro up to 88 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.
PraisePro vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Praisepro
|Buzz
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 76,848
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|88 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.