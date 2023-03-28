HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesPraisePro vs Zepop

Okinawa PraisePro vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Okinawa PraisePro or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 76,848 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of PraisePro up to 88 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.
PraisePro vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Praisepro Zepop
BrandOkinawaRowwet
Price₹ 76,848₹ 61,770
Range88 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

Filters
PraisePro
Okinawa PraisePro
STD
₹76,848*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Motor Power
2500 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
88 km/charge-
Max Speed
58 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1970 mm-
Height
1165 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
745 mm-
Underseat storage
7 L-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Stylish Graphics-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Road Side Assistance-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.0 kWh72 V/28 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ionlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,84865,338
Ex-Showroom Price
76,84861,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6511,404

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
    Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
    28 Mar 2023
    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
    13 Dec 2023
    As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
    Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
    19 Oct 2023
    A company in Surat offered 35 electric scooters to its employees as Diwali gifts to beat petrol, diesel price hike blues. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ANI)
    This company offered Okinawa e-scooters as Diwali gift to employees
    5 Nov 2021
    The Centre investigated 13 manufacturers, out of which six were found to be violating the FAME-II norms. The list included the likes of Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Benling India Energy and Technology, AMO Mobility, Greaves Electric Mobility and Revolt Motors.
    Why Hero Electric, Okinawa could be blacklisted from govt's future EV schemes
    24 May 2024
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
    23 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     