In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. Okhi90 vs R15 V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 R15 v4 Brand Okinawa Yamaha Price ₹ 1.86 Lakhs ₹ 1.82 Lakhs Range 160 km/charge - Mileage - 55.20 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 155 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 5-6 Hrs. - Read Less