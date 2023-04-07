HT Auto

Okinawa Okhi90 vs Yamaha R15S

In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 R15s
BrandOkinawaYamaha
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 1.65 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.8 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
2220 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1325 mm
Height
1160 mm1135 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm815 mm
Width
710 mm725 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startAuxiliary light, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Inner Tube - 41.0 mm
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5991,89,884
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0061,65,200
RTO
013,216
Insurance
6,59311,468
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1394,081

