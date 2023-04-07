In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs R15S Comparison