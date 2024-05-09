HT Auto
Okinawa Okhi90 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2

In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 Price starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, MT-15 V2 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 in 7 colours. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs MT-15 V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Mt-15 v2
BrandOkinawaYamaha
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 1.68 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2
Yamaha MT-15 V2
STD
₹1.68 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.8 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
2220 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1325 mm
Height
1160 mm1070 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm810 mm
Width
710 mm800 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
40 LNo
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh4.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5991,92,626
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0061,67,700
RTO
013,416
Insurance
6,59311,510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1394,140
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine
Cons
No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

Yamaha MT-15 V2 | Petrol | Manual 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
Yamaha R15 V4 | Petrol | Manual 1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
MT-15 V2 vs R15 V4
Yamaha MT-15 V2 | Petrol | Manual 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar N160 | Petrol | Manual 1.31 Lakhs
MT-15 V2 vs Pulsar N160
Yamaha MT-15 V2 | Petrol | Manual 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
KTM 200 Duke | Petrol | Manual 1.97 Lakhs
MT-15 V2 vs 200 Duke
Yamaha MT-15 V2 | Petrol | Manual 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 | Petrol | Manual 1.57 Lakhs
MT-15 V2 vs Pulsar NS200
Yamaha MT-15 V2 | Petrol | Manual 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 | Petrol | Manual 1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
MT-15 V2 vs FZS-FI V3
Yamaha MT-15 V2 | Petrol | Manual 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
Yamaha MT-03 | Petrol | Manual 4.6 Lakhs
MT-15 V2 vs MT-03

