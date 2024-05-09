In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 Price starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, MT-15 V2 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 in 7 colours.
Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
The MT-15 V2 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.