E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start

ECO indicator,Side Stand Engine Cut-Off Switch, Power Socket, Negative LCD with Smart Phone Connectivity, Phone Battery Level Status