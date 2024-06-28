HT Auto

Okinawa Okhi90 vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Fz-x
BrandOkinawaYamaha
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-48.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Matte Copper
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.8 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
2220 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1330 mm
Height
1160 mm1115 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm810 mm
Width
710 mm785 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startECO indicator,Side Stand Engine Cut-Off Switch, Power Socket, Negative LCD with Smart Phone Connectivity, Phone Battery Level Status
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5991,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0061,36,200
RTO
010,896
Insurance
6,5937,445
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1393,321

