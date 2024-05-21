HT Auto
In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Fzs 25
BrandOkinawaYamaha
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.8 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
2220 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1360 mm
Height
1160 mm1105 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm795 mm
Width
710 mm820 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5991,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0061,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
6,59310,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1393,546

