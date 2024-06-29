HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesOkhi90 vs FZS FI V4

Okinawa Okhi90 vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Fzs fi v4
BrandOkinawaYamaha
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 1.29 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-46 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.8 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
2220 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1330 mm
Height
1160 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm790 mm
Width
710 mm2000 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startY-Connect, Side Stand engine cut-off switch
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5991,42,885
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0061,28,900
RTO
010,312
Insurance
6,5933,673
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1393,071

FZS FI V4 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4 vs FZS-FI V3
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4 vs FZ-FI V3
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4 vs MT-15 V2
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4 vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4 vs Raider

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    A failed door could prevent occupants from exiting the Fisker Ocean in an emergency, prompting the recall
    Fisker to recall over 12,000 Ocean vehicles, days after declaring bankruptcy
    29 Jun 2024
    The Indian Auto LPG Coalition requested the finance ministry to reduce the GST on LPG vehicles and ensure a level playing field in the market
    Indian Auto LPG coalition writes to Finance Ministry to lower GST on Auto LPG
    27 Jun 2024
    The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is bred for the track in an adventure motorcycle's body with the engine shared with the Panigale V4
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS listed on India website, launch imminent
    20 Jun 2024
    The first of the Fisker Ocean electric SUV rolled out of its manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria.
    Once India-bound EV startup Fisker files for bankruptcy
    18 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    This Bugatti Chiron Sport took on the Dassault Rafale fighter jet in a drag race recently.
    Watch: Bugatti Chiron Sport take on Rafale fighter jet in drag race
    21 May 2021
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    View all
     