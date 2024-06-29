In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison