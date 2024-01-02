HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesOkhi90 vs SXL 150

Okinawa Okhi90 vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Sxl 150
BrandOkinawaVespa
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3.8 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
2220 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1290 mm
Height
1160 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
40 LYes
Saddle Height
900 mm770 mm
Width
710 mm690 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
40 LYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5991,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0061,50,554
RTO
012,044
Insurance
6,5934,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1393,587

